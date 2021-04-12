Kareena Kapoor wants THIS popular Instagram influencer to play Geet in 'Jab We Met' sequel

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the character of Geet in Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film 'Jab We Met', wants digital content creator Kusha Kapila to play her character in the sequel.

Recently, Kusha took to her Instagram handle to share a video of which features her as re-imagined Geet, who is from South Delhi. In the video, the Instagram influencer is seen giving a hilarious twist to the iconic dialogues.

"Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon," she captioned the video.