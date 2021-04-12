Kareena Kapoor wants THIS popular Instagram influencer to play Geet in 'Jab We Met' sequel

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the character of Geet in Imtiaz Ali's 2017 film 'Jab We Met', wants digital content creator Kusha Kapila to play her character in the sequel.
Recently, Kusha took to her Instagram handle to share a video of which features her as re-imagined Geet, who is from South Delhi. In the video, the Instagram influencer is seen giving a hilarious twist to the iconic dialogues.
"Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon," she captioned the video.
Bebo took to the comments section to react to the video and wrote, "Petition for remaking Jab we met 2 with @kushakapila."
Kusha couldn't hold her excitement and commented, "omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg."
Meanwhile, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram Stories to re-share the video.
Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Jab We Met' tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena), who is sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap (Shahid) on an overnight train to Delhi. Eventually, Geet misses her train because of Aditya who then accompanies her for the journey and falls in love with her.
In 2017, there were reports that Imtiaz and Shahid were coming together for the sequel of the hit rom-com. However, the actor had dismissed the rumours.