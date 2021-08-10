Kareena Kapoor turns producer with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's next, says 'can't wait to begin this journey'

"Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on 'Veere Di Wedding' which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time's always a charm and I'm confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far," she said.

According to Hansal, the aim of the team is "to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller".

"I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta & Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses," he added.

Inspired by a true-life incident, the film, which is set in the UK, is scheduled to go on floors soon.