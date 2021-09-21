Kareena Kapoor turns 41: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and others pen sweet birthday wishes

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on Tuesday (September 21). To mark her special day, her family members and friends from the industry showered love upon her and posted sweet birthday wishes on social media.

Sister Karisma Kapoor shared adorable childhood pictures of them on Instagram and wrote, "Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline love you the moistest."

Both Karisma and Kareena look super cute in the photos.

Loading View on Instagram

Kareena's best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also wished the actress and shared a pictures on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my most stunning and beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing and shining. Love you," Malaika wrote.

"My ride or die, ying to my yang, Goblet to my wine 😂😂😂 l love you girl, have the best day and year our fireball… see you at the console, Love Dj Doll," Amruta wrote along with a beautiful photo.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actress and wrote, “We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much."

Advertisement

Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a collage of some of the most stunning pictures of Kareena and called her 'gorgeous'. "Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all," she wrote.

Superstar Akshay Kumar posted a throwback with his 'Good Newzz' co-star on Instagram and wrote, "If becoming more phenomenal with every passing year had a name, it would be @kareenakapoorkhan. Happy birthday."

Advertisement

Here's how other celebs including Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kunal Kemmu, Kajol and others wished Bebo.

Meanwhile, the actress is on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh to an undisclosed destination.

She has been sharing a lot of pictures on her handle and keeping fans updated about her holiday.

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:42 PM IST