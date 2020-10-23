Kareena Kapoor talks about Saif Ali Khan's 'not-so filmy' reaction to the news of second baby

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview shared husband Saif Ali Khan's reaction to the news of their second child.
When asked about how the 'Sacred Games' actor reacted on heading the 'good news', Bebo told Zoom, "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."
Saif and Kareena shared the announcement with fans in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.
Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.
The couple had tied the knot on October 16, 2012 following which they welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.
Recently, on completing eight years of marriage with her superstar husband, Kareena marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the "key" to her happy marriage is "spaghetti and wine."
She hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him.
The picture sees the 'Jab We Met' actor seated wrapped in a stole while Saif leans on her shoulder with a smile on his face.
"Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," she wrote in the caption.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)