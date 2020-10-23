Kareena Kapoor talks about Saif Ali Khan's 'not-so filmy' reaction to the news of second baby

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview shared husband Saif Ali Khan's reaction to the news of their second child.

When asked about how the 'Sacred Games' actor reacted on heading the 'good news', Bebo told Zoom, "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."

Saif and Kareena shared the announcement with fans in August.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.

Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.