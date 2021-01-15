Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan attend birthday party; Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday arrive at Karan Johar's residence; see pics

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur attended Nikhil Dwivedi's son's birthday bash. The mother-son duo were clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived for the party.

Meanwhile, actress Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri were captured by the shutterbugs as they arrived at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence.

Check out the pictures here: