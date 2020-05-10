Kareena Kapoor sums up Mother's Day with a goofy picture alongside son Taimur

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is new to Instagram, is making sure social media doesn’t miss its daily dose of her son Taimur Ali Khan, who has been crowned as the paparazzi favourite.

Since the coronavirus lockdown has given the activity a miss, Bebo is at rescue.

Kareena went on to share a goofy picture on Mother’s Day with little Tim Tim as they posed with their tongues out.

She wrote, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim.”