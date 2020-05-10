Kareena Kapoor sums up Mother's Day with a goofy picture alongside son Taimur

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is new to Instagram, is making sure social media doesn’t miss its daily dose of her son Taimur Ali Khan, who has been crowned as the paparazzi favourite.
Since the coronavirus lockdown has given the activity a miss, Bebo is at rescue.
Kareena went on to share a goofy picture on Mother’s Day with little Tim Tim as they posed with their tongues out.
She wrote, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim.”
Taimur clearly gets the fun quotient from his mom. The actress has shared several moments of their banter at home. Calling her lad their in-house Picasso, Kareena shares Taimur’s artwork quite often.
Earlier, the "Jab We Met" actress posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta, an innovative homemade accessory created by the junior nawab.
Kareena, who has been judged for resuming work postpartum, shared her opinion on the same during an interaction with Miss Maalini in 2019. She said, ''I think the most important thing for a working mother is to believe in herself. Even when I leave in the morning, I am constantly worried about what Taimur would be doing at home. There is that looming guilt that is sometimes is on your head.''
Kareena and Saif donated to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
"At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif and Taimur," she wrote on Instagram.
On the film front, Bebo will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".
