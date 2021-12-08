Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Saba, Sara Ali Khan extend birthday wishes to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her "beautiful" and "iconic".

She took to Instagram to share the special birthday wish for the veteran actress.

In the greyscale throwback picture from her younger days, Sharmila Tagore can be seen sitting while posing for the camera, with her signature winged eyeliner standing out.

Sharmila's granddaughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram with a picture alongside her 'Badi Amma' and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud."

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore's daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan took a trip to the Pataudi palace with daughter Inaaya.

Soha’s sister Saba also took to Instagram and shared a throwback montage of their mother with a note that read, “MA....You reflect inner BEAUTY, GRACE becomes YOU. Keep shining...! HAAPPY Birthday! Lots of Love...always!”

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray, has worked in many successful Bollywood films like "Aradhana", "Kashmir Ki Kali", "Chupke Chupke", "Amar Prem" and amongst others.

She was one of the top Bollywood actresses who was ahead of her times, even sporting a bikini on screen in ‘An Evening In Paris’.

Though the yesteryears' star is not a part of the social media world, it is through Soha's stories and posts that one gets to see the love that the mother-daughter duo share.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:30 AM IST