Kareena Kapoor sizzles in a sexy black bikini as she enjoys Maldives vacay with Saif, Taimur and Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, shared a stunning selfie on Instagram.

The actress turned 41 on Tuesday and is having a great time with her family in the Maldives. She has also been giving a glimpse of her holiday on the photo-sharing app.

On Thursday, Bebo shared a blur mirror selfie in which she can be seen in a sexy black bikini paired with a baggy shirt.

"Chalo summer is over… Apparently fall is here," she captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a perfect silhouette family image. In the picture, the four of them can be seen walking on the beach. A 'Happy Birthday' sign made with fire is also visible.

Apart from the scenic click, Bebo's caption also won many hearts.

Through her caption, she revealed that she has promised herself to keep the fire burning inside her. "Keep the fire burning... birthday promise to myself," Kareena captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:14 PM IST