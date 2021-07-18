Kareena Kapoor shares priceless throwback pic from a Christmas party with Karisma, mother Babita

Seems like it was throwback Saturday for Kareena Kapoor Khan as the diva took a trip down memory lane and treated fans with an unseen childhood picture of herself with sister Karisma Kapoor and their mother Babita.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dug out a priceless picture from her 80s family album in which she can be seen posing beside a Christmas tree with her mother and sister Karisma.

In the snap, Babita looks beautiful as she wears a grey and orange coloured silk suit paired with matching jewellery. She is captured standing in between Karisma and Kareena.

Karisma is seen in a white suit with golden thread work and a young Kareena is seen decked up in a white and blue dress and her hair is tied in a ponytail.

Kareena captioned the post as "Is it Christmas already? #mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor."