Kareena Kapoor shares loved up pic with Saif Ali Khan, gives a glimpse of her 41st birthday celebration

On the occasion of her 41st birthday on Tuesday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with her and her husband Saif Ali Khan's adorable selfie from their ongoing beach vacation at an undisclosed location.

In the image, Saif can be seen hugging Kareena as they both enjoy the scenic island view.

"21-9-2021," she captioned the Instagram Story.

Kareena has been sharing regular updates from the family vacation. She recently posted a picture that showed Saif and Taimur on a boat in the distance, and another that showed Jeh crying for his toy.

Kareena and Saif have been happily married since October 2012. They both are doting parents to two sons -- Taimur and Jeh.

Earlier in August, Kareena along with her family had gone for a vacation at the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

The couple had fallen in love on the sets of 2008 released 'Tashan'. The two had already featured in two films -- 'LOC Kargil' and 'Omkara' -- together before they came close on the sets of 'Tashan'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:15 PM IST