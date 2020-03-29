Kareena Kapoor shares 'in-house Picasso' Taimur's drawing

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a drawing made by her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the "in-house Picasso".

Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home. Taimur drew an "ice cream".

She captioned it: "The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."