Kareena Kapoor shares adorable pic of Saif, Taimur Ali Khan 'doing their bit' amid coronavirus outbreak

'Angrezi Medium' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'boys' Saif and Taimur Ali Khan are 'doing their bit' amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bebo has been sharing glimpses from her self-quarantine period with her fans through her much-talked about Instagram handle.
As the nation took part in PM Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew on Sunday, the Pataudi boys decided to spend time by gardening together. Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture of the duo. In the picture the father-son duo can be seen twinning with each other in an all-white kurta pajama. Doting father Saif Ali Khan can be seen teaching Tim Tim how to plant a sapling. Sharing the picture Kareena wrote, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all.
Play your part.."
Fans took to the post and dropped sweet comments on Taimur and Saif's picture. A user wrote, "Thank you Kareena for promoting social distancing and making our job easier for us, stay blessed!"
Another fan commented, "Saif giving the daddy goals ."
Earlier on Saturday, the 'Good Newwz' actress had also shared a selfie with a perfect pout. Bebo captioned the picture : "I just love French... fries"
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. The sequel to 'Hindi Medium' also starred Radhika Madan.
After essaying the role of a cop, Kareena Kapoor will play Aamir Khan's ladylove in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. Aamir's much awaited flick is an adaption of Tom Hanks' 'Forest Grump'.
Apart from 'Lal Singh Chaddha', Kareena Kapoor will also star in Karan Johar's multi-starer period drama 'Takht'. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among others.
