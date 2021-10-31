Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan as he 'chills by the pool'; Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor react

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared an adorable photo of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.

Kareena, who is enjoying a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons in Rajasthan, took to the photo-sharing app to treat her fans with a photo of Taimur, who can be seen chilling by the pool.

Along with the picture, Kareena, wrote, "Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son."

In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped heart eyed emoticons. So did Amrita Arora. "This glass is bigger than him," commented Arjun Kapoor.

The actress is making sure to give all her fans and followers a glimpse of what her amazing vacation is looking like.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram and dropped a laid-back and lazy Sunday picture. In the image, only Kareena's shadow against the backdrop of brick walls is visible. She can be seen standing in the sunlight with her hair tied in a bun.

Describing the image, Kareena quipped, "It's bunday in Rajasthan."

A day ago, Kareena shared a picture of Taimur posing at a monument. "With the love of my life," she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. It is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 02:37 PM IST