Kareena Kapoor shares adorable family pic with Jeh from Maldives to wish Saif Ali Khan on 51st birthday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday wished her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan with an adorable family picture from the Maldives.

Bebo and Saif jetted off to the Maldives with Taimur and Jeh last week for a much-needed break.

On Instagram, Kareena posted two pictures with a heartfelt note for Saif. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," she captioned her post.

The actress also gave a glimpse of their exotic holiday on social media.

In the first picture, Kareena, Saif and Taimur can be seen posing for the camera as they spend some quality time together. Jeh, on the other hand, can be seen in a playful mood besides his mom.

The second picture features Saif and Bebo enjoying a breathtaking view from the pool.

Check out their pictures here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, Saif and Kareena's fans as well as their friends and industry colleagues reacted to the adorable pictures.

Saif's sister Saba commented, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one."

Kareena's best friend Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Saifu."

Saif's 'Bhoot Police' co-star Arjun Kapoor called him the most coolest actor he has shared screen with. He commented, "Happy birthday to humare vibhuti bhaiya to the coolest & most gracious co actor I’ve shared screen with."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena were blessed with their second son Jeh on February 21 this year. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan.

She is also set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta and is inspired by a real-life incident.

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in films like 'Bhoot Police', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Adipurush' among others.

ALSO READ Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan reacted to her suggestion of opting for surrogacy before...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:57 AM IST