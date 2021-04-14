Kareena Kapoor says she had a constant craving for 'pizzas and pastas' during both her pregnancies

Following the release of an exciting and fun-filled first look, the upcoming celebrity cooking show ‘Star Vs Food’ is all set to premiere its first episode with the stunning Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan on discovery+, India's first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming platform.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spills Kapoor family's secret and her pregnancy cravings

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a conversation with the Chef Sarita spilled the beans about the Kapoor family's passion for food. She said, "Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming, Koi Kha Raha Hai, we are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you."

Speaking about her particular love for Italian food and her pregnancy cravings, she added, "So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving of wanting Pizzas and Pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks on Her Lockdown Diaries

Speaking about whether or not she cooked during the lockdown, she shared, , "I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food."

She revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur had a great time last year with baking dishes at home. While talking about who oversees the kitchen at her house, she said, "Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of the in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice Jazz music."

Three Things Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes to Her Bed:

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen getting in a candid conversation with her friends Tanya, Shibani and Anshuka and opens up about the three things she takes to her bed with a very quirky answer. She said, "A Wine Bottle, Pajamas and Saif Ali Khan."

She chuckled by adding, "I think it's the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."