Kareena Kapoor says breastfeeding Jeh felt like an achievement; reveals Taimur was an 'abrupt Caesarean'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently released her pregnancy book in which she has penned down her thoughts and her journey of welcoming two boys with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son, Jeh, earlier this year. They also have a four-year-old boy, Taimur.

Talking about her pregnancy, the actress shared that she wasn't able to breastfeed her elder son Taimur when he was born.

Kareena was quoted as having written, "Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry."

She added, "My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why 'it' wasn't happening."

However, it was different during Jeh's birth. She wrote, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement."

The 'Jab We Met' actress also spoke about losing her sex drive during the pregnancy and said that Saif was very 'understanding'.

During a live chat with filmmaker Karan Johar a few days back, Kareena said, "When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’."

The actress continued: "But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active."

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:35 PM IST