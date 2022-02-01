Kareena Kapoor says Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan 'she's from a dangerous family' before dating

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that Akshay Kumar had sensed her connecting with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of 'Tashan' and had warned him against her.

During a chat with actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, Kareena said that Akshay had actually advised Saif to not 'mess' with her and 'be careful' as she came from a 'dangerous family'.

For those unversed, Saif proposed to Kareena during the making of the film and the two tied the knot in 2012.

Bebo revealed that it was "some kind of karmic connection in a way" as the two were supposed to do a few films together but she always said no to them before they eventually united for 'Tashan'.

She said, "Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, 'listen, be careful because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so dekh ke rah (be careful)'."

"He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'no, no. I know that, I've figured her out'," she added.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016. Their younger son Jeh was born in February 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:05 PM IST