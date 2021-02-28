Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to introduce their second baby to fans via Instagram?

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21.
While fans have been eagerly waiting for the stars to share the first glimpse of their baby boy, the couple reportedly has a special plan.
According to a report, The 'Tashan' actors will introduce their second child through social media, considering the COOVID-19 situation. The report states that Siaf is quite particular about the safety of the new born and has decided decided to keep him indoors for now.
"Saif is very particular and finicky about the safety of his family and he has been almost panic stricken throughout these past months. Now, with the baby here, he has decided to stay indoors. That is why there are no catch-ups with family and friends happening like they were the last time," said a source close to the actor told the Bollywoodlife.com
The source mentioned that Kareena, who's quite active on Instagram, will be sharing the picture of their baby boy with her fans and media through social media.
Kareena delivered her second baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Sharing the news of the baby's arrival, Saif had issued an official statement that read: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."
Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a post. But, much to everyone's disappointment, it wasn't the first glimpse of her baby boy but the poster of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'.
