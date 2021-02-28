Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to introduce their second baby to fans via Instagram?

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for the stars to share the first glimpse of their baby boy, the couple reportedly has a special plan.

According to a report, The 'Tashan' actors will introduce their second child through social media, considering the COOVID-19 situation. The report states that Siaf is quite particular about the safety of the new born and has decided decided to keep him indoors for now.

"Saif is very particular and finicky about the safety of his family and he has been almost panic stricken throughout these past months. Now, with the baby here, he has decided to stay indoors. That is why there are no catch-ups with family and friends happening like they were the last time," said a source close to the actor told the Bollywoodlife.com