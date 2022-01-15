Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted outside Randhir Kapoor's house with Jeh, Taimur and Karishma Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor visited her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor at his Bandra home on January 15. She was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and sister Karishma Kapoor.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor is seen dressed in a white Gucci T-shirt paired with blue denims and white sneakers. She has tied her hair back, and had a face mask on, She paired the outfit with a handbag. Saif Ali Khan wore a grey T-shirt, light blue denims and white sneakers.

Taimur wore a black T-shirt with matching Puma pants and beige coloured sneakers. He carried a backpack and a toy gun which he was seen aiming at the paparazzi stationed outside Randhir's residence.

Jehangir, also called Jeh, was seen perched in his nanny's arms, wearing a striped white T-shirt and pink shorts. Karishma opted for a pink T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. She paired it with sunglasses and a black handbag as she waved at the cameras

In December, Kareena was diagnosed with Covid-19. She recovered by Christmas and was seen celebrating with her family. She also spent New Year's eve with Saif, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. They had a family dinner with Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:41 PM IST