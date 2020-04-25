Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan 'fall asleep' while soaking in the sun amid lockdown; see pics

It's not about 'falling in love' for actress Kareena Kapoor, who is under lockdown with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
Kareena has shared a couple of photos where she, along with hubby Saif, can be seen lying down on grass.
With a book on his chest, Saif's eyes are shut. Kareena, on the other hand, seems to be in a mood for chit-chat.
The caption is interesting. She has crossed out 'in love' from the phrase "Fall in love", and reorganised it to state: "Fall...asleep... #Mess."
Earlier, Kareena posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son were seen channeling their inner "Picasso".
In one of the images, Saif was seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur was seen turning the balcony's wall in a multi-coloured canvas.
"If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," Kareena captioned Taimur's art work.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)