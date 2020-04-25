Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan 'fall asleep' while soaking in the sun amid lockdown; see pics

It's not about 'falling in love' for actress Kareena Kapoor, who is under lockdown with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Kareena has shared a couple of photos where she, along with hubby Saif, can be seen lying down on grass.

With a book on his chest, Saif's eyes are shut. Kareena, on the other hand, seems to be in a mood for chit-chat.

The caption is interesting. She has crossed out 'in love' from the phrase "Fall in love", and reorganised it to state: "Fall...asleep... #Mess."