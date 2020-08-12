Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan expecting second baby? Randhir Kapoor addresses rumours

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are reportedly expecting their second baby together. If the latest reports are anything to go by, rumours are rife that Saifeena are all set to welcome their second child and the family members and close friends are already aware of the good news.

A leading media outlet had recently reached out to the duo for a comment, however, they chose to remain tight lipped about it. Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor addressed the rumours and didn't deny the news. In an exclusive conversation with timesofindia, Randhir said, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company."

While on a chat show Kareena had revealed that Saif and her were indeed planning to expand their family, she rubbished the rumours in 2019, during the promotions of 'Good Newwz'. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives."