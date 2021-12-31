Kareena Kapoor reveals the best part of 2021 with adorable photo of her 'beta' Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an adorable photo of her son Jeh Ali Khan on Instagram.

Along with the picture, Bebo also revealed the 'best part of 2021' and it was Jeh's two budding teeth!

In the photo, Jeh can be seen playing with his toys. "His two teeth…the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all," she captioned her post.

Moments after she posted the photo, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented, "Jeh jaaaaàn," with several red heart emoticons.

Kareena, who is a frequent social media user, regularly updates her Instagram account with stunning photos of herself. Lately, the majority of her posts have been about her children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

On Thursday, she treated fans with a candid photo of her 'boys' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. In the pic, Saif can be seen having breakfast on bed while browsing through his mobile phone. On the other hand, Taimur was busy drawing on his notebook. The room appears to be of a kid's room with walls featuring murals of zebras and elephants.

Kareena recently recovered from COVID-19. Last week, she stepped out with Saif, Taimur and Jeh to attend the annual Christmas brunch at Shashi Kapoor's residence.

Bebo was spotted for the first time in the city after testing negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan in the lead and will mark their third collaboration after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:56 PM IST