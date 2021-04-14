Kareena Kapoor reveals mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore is yet to see her second baby

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently received an adorable message by daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, during her interview with Ladies Study Group.

During the interaction, Bebo revealed that Tagore is yet to meet her and Saif Ali Khan’s second son.

Kareena said, "I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. When it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend, what is there that I can say, the whole world knows that my mother-in-law, who I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant, one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth. I'm lucky enough to know deeper than that which is that, she's warm, loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children but also for her grandchildren and also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, who made me feel part of this family."

"I have deep, deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by where we've not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition to the family. But we're waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time with you,” she added.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016.

Sharmila is well aware of the paparazzi craze around her grandchildren. Needless to say, after Taimur, his brother will also be the media favourite in no time.

In an earlier interview, the evergreen diva had said that the only way for the family to deal with the paparazi frenzy over her grandson Taimur is to accept it.

However, she is also apprehensive. She feels the excessive media coverage is not good for Taimur as he is too small to deal with it.

"I am very old-fashioned. I don't think children should be exposed to all this.

"However, I learnt from Sara (Sara Ali Khan, Taimur's half-sister) to say if you can't beat them then join them," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan.