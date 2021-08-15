Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan reacted to her suggestion of opting for surrogacy before Jeh

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan considered going for surrogacy before she conceived their second child Jeh.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son in February 2021. They also have a four-year-old boy, Taimur.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times Brunch, Kareena Kapoor said she had considered going for surrogacy, however, Saif told her 'If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves’?

The 'Jab We Met' said that surrogacy was just like a fleeting thought and Saif was very clear and wanted to 'do it the right way.'

The 40-year-old actress said that carrying both her children has been the greatest joy, adding that she enjoyed both her pregnancies.

Kareena said that she was one of the actors who actually did not give a damn as her face was bloated and she was all over the place. She said the best part is that her brands and a lot of people she works with did not really care about that.

Meanwhile, in her recently released pregnancy book, Kareena has penned down her thoughts and her journey of welcoming two boys.

Talking about her pregnancy, the actress shared that she wasn't able to breastfeed her elder son Taimur when he was born.

Kareena was quoted as having written, "Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry."

She added, "My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why 'it' wasn't happening."

However, it was different during Jeh's birth. She wrote, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement."

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:58 PM IST