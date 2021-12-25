Kareena Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, thanks Saif Ali Khan for being 'patient' while 'locked in a hotel room'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday said that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 'Jab We Met' actress, who had tested positive on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram stories.

"I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Kareena also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

"The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," the actor concluded her statement.

Meanwhile, a BMC official had informed on Friday that the genome sequencing report of Kareena for Omicron variant of COVID-19 turned out to be negative.

After Bebo revealed her diagnosis on December 13, her close friend and actor Amrita Arora had announced that she has also tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly attending a dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:12 AM IST