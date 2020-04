Kareena Kapoor receives special 'quarantine gift' from husband Saif, Taimur channels his inner Picasso

It seems like a painted balcony wall with flowers is the 'quarantine gift' actor Saif Ali Khan would give to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan amid lockdown! While many Bollywood stars are engaging themselves in various activities during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread, Khan in a picture shared by Kareena is seen painting the balcony wall.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram to reveal the gift she received, although, in a way, she didn't expect.

Painting their balcony with lovely flowers, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor in the shared picture is seen wearing white kurta pyjama, with a red bandana on his forehead.

Taking it to the captions, Kareena wrote: "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like..."