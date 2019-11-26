Kareena Kapoor proves she's 'Poo' in real life, says she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice

Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved once again she’s Poo in real life. Kareena recently in an interview admitted that she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice.

The Pataudies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are undoubtedly Bollywood’s most favourite and hottest couple ever since they started dating back in 2007. Saifeena tied the knot after five years on October 16, 2012.

The two never fail to show how much they love and appreciate each other. Kareena often talks about her beau and her marriage openly.

Recently she was in a conversation with a media outlet and she candidly spoke about her marriage proposal.

She admitted that Saif had to propose her twice before she accepted it. Speaking about the first proposal Kareena said, she didn’t react with enthusiasm and the second time, Bebo was just unsure.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked if rumours of her rejecting Saif’s proposals twice were true. To which she said, “He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’”.

The actor however added that, “I think I made the best decision of my life.”

She also spoke about how Saif has always been super supportive of her professional choices, she said, “I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can’t be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can’t be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I’m never going to stop working’, and he was like ‘you must do that’”.