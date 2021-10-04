Kareena Kapoor pens sweet note for sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, calls her 'one cool woman'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday penned a sweet note for her sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan as she turned a year older. The actress, who's married to Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan, shared a hilarious story from their Maldives vacation together.

Kareena shared a picture of herself and Saif, posing with Soha and Kunal Kemmu at their wedding.

Sharing it, Bebo wrote: "From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi.

"Happy birthday, sister-in-law... lots of love always."

"P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now #OldIsGold," she added.

The post left Soha in splits. She commented: "ahaha!! My chicken escapades make me seem cuckoo!!!"

Several others also chimed in the comments section to wish Soha.

Karisma shared a throwback picture from 2017 to wish Soha Ali Khan. It shows the birthday girl flaunting her baby bump as she poses with the Kapoor sisters.

The throwback photo apparently speculated pregnancy rumours. Reacting to the same, Soha wrote, "We need another one. People are congratulating me!!"

Her husband Kunal also shared a loved-up post on social media to make her day special.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal posted a string of throwback images of him spending quality time with Soha.

"Happy Birthday my sunshine," he captioned the post.

On the special occasion, Soha shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations. In the image, we can see Kunal extending heartfelt greetings to her via video call, hinting that he's not at home for Soha's birthday this time.

Also, the image has a sticker "Happy birthday to me" on it.

For the unversed, Kunal and Soha tied the knot in January 2015. The two have a daughter named Inaaya.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:11 PM IST