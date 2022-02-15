Kareena Kapoor pens a heartfelt wish for her 'best man', 'best nanu' Randhir Kapoor on birthday

It's veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor's birthday, and his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to fill his day with loads of love.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a heartfelt post. "Happy birthday to the best man in the world...papa...My Father, My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim, and Jeh Baba," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Kareena shared a priceless throwback picture of Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He had starred in films like 'Jeet', 'Hamrahi', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Ponga Pandit', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman' and 'Haath Ki Safai'. However, his career failed to propel forward after 1985.

In recent times, he has been a part of films like 'Housefull', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', and 'Super Nani' to name a few.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

She will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks's 'Forrest Gump.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots'. The movie also stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

She also has a project with Hansal Mehta that she is co-producing and Karan Johar’s 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:03 AM IST