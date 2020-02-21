Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor looks quintessentially royal in this bridal photoshoot

By BollywoodHungama

Donning multiple ethnic lehengas and the best of bridal jewellery, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dreamboat as she casually poses for the camera. From a hot pink embellished lehenga to a beige coloured lehenga to a royal blue coloured gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has rocked all the three looks and we can’t get over how ethereal she looks.

on the cover of the 4th edition of @thebridalasiamagazine @bridalasia. â¤ï¸ . Outfit: @abhinavmishra_ Jewellery: Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang (@hazoorilaljewellers) . Grab your exclusive copy of the collectorâs edition only of @thebridalasiamagazine at the Bridal Asia, Mumbai & Delhi show. . . @bridalasia Mumbai: 28th-29th February 2020 at Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli. @bridalasia Delhi : 14th-15th March 2020 at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. . . Shot by: @errikosandreouphoto Styled by: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Make up: @kritikagill Hair: @yiannitsapatori Coordinated by: @versis_entertainment @poonamdamania @nainas89 Production: @mmcworld_official

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium and Takht.

