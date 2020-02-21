Kareena Kapoor looks quintessentially royal in this bridal photoshoot

Donning multiple ethnic lehengas and the best of bridal jewellery, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dreamboat as she casually poses for the camera. From a hot pink embellished lehenga to a beige coloured lehenga to a royal blue coloured gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has rocked all the three looks and we can’t get over how ethereal she looks.

Take a look at the pictures and we bet they’re going to leave you astonished!