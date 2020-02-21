Kareena Kapoor looks quintessentially royal in this bridal photoshoot

Donning multiple ethnic lehengas and the best of bridal jewellery, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dreamboat as she casually poses for the camera. From a hot pink embellished lehenga to a beige coloured lehenga to a royal blue coloured gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has rocked all the three looks and we can’t get over how ethereal she looks.
Take a look at the pictures and we bet they’re going to leave you astonished!
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium and Takht.
This article is originally published by Bollywood Hungama
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)