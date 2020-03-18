Kareena Kapoor Khan's take on social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak is too cute to handle!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her self-isolation period and has been sharing updates with her fans through Instagram. The 'Good Newwz' actress has been keeping fans posted about how she's spending her time. In her latest Instagram post, Bebo shared her take on social distancing and its too cute to handle!
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared an adorable childhood picture of herself. In the picture, the actress can be seen waving at the camera as she smiles for the picture. Sharing the super cute photo, she wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!"
Earlier on Tuesday, Bebo had also shared a few other pictures from her self-isolation period. She was seen relishing on some lip-smacking gajar halwa, however, it's her cute expressions that took the cake away.
Check out her pictures here:
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'. She will be next seen with Aamir Khan in 'Lal Singh Chaddha', which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 'Forest Grump'.
Lal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie that is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, is written by Atul Kulkarni.
Bebo is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Aalia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
