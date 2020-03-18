Kareena Kapoor Khan's take on social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak is too cute to handle!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her self-isolation period and has been sharing updates with her fans through Instagram. The 'Good Newwz' actress has been keeping fans posted about how she's spending her time. In her latest Instagram post, Bebo shared her take on social distancing and its too cute to handle!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared an adorable childhood picture of herself. In the picture, the actress can be seen waving at the camera as she smiles for the picture. Sharing the super cute photo, she wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!"