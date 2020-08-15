Kareena Kapoor Khan's second baby arriving in Valentine's month: Report

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said they are expecting their second child.

The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

Now, according to a report by Times of India, "Kareena is due in mid-February. She is currently about three-and--half months pregnant."