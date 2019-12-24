Kareena Kapoor Khan's lime green dress is perfect for a Christmas brunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just an amazing actor but is also a fashion icon. Bebo can barely ever go wrong with her fashion choices. From an oversized hoodie at the airport to a floral breezy dress, Kareena knows how to pull it off!
And her lime green dress is perfect for a Christmas brunch look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan who's busy promoting her upcoming multi-starrer comedy, 'Good Newwz' was recently spotted wearing a lime green maxi dress.
The maxi dress had a cold shoulder and kimono sleeves. The wrap detail at the waist accentuated her curves and the slits added the right amount of oomph.
Kareena completed her look with a pair of gold heels and kept her makeup minimal with beachy wavy hair.
On the work front, Kareena is gearing for her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will hit the theatres this Friday on the 27th December.
Furthermore, she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)