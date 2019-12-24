Kareena Kapoor Khan's lime green dress is perfect for a Christmas brunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just an amazing actor but is also a fashion icon. Bebo can barely ever go wrong with her fashion choices. From an oversized hoodie at the airport to a floral breezy dress, Kareena knows how to pull it off!

And her lime green dress is perfect for a Christmas brunch look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who's busy promoting her upcoming multi-starrer comedy, 'Good Newwz' was recently spotted wearing a lime green maxi dress.