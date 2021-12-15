Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help tests positive for COVID-19; Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora test negative: Report

A few days after Bollywod actress Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID-19, her househelp has also contracted the virus.

According to several media reports, actress Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora have tested negative for COVID-19. They had been to filmmaker Karan Johar's house last week.

Earlier today, Karan informed that he and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

After attending a dinner at Karan's house last week, Kareena, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They had all congregated at the filmmaker's house on December 8.

According to a report in India Today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that all the 108 RT PCR tests done on December 14 turned out to be negative.

These 108 include the people from the building of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Karan Johar, along with their house help and cleaners, among others. They all were the suspects hence test was done.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor's spokesperson told India Today that Kareena has been 'responsible' and she has been issuing orders and diktats to have masks and sanitisers on her film sets or during ad shoots.

The spokesperson added that one person in the group, who attended the intimate dinner, seemed unwell and was coughing.

