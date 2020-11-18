Kareena Kapoor Khan to join Stephen Fry, David Walliams for Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020

Bollywood actress Kareena Kpaoor Khan will be joining Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020. The 'Good Newwz' actress will be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India.
Bebo took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, "Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the essay from India... new experiences."
The event which will be held on Friday will also be joined by Stephen Fry David Walliams and Alexandra Burke, who will read extracts from the winning essay.
Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall has reportedly received over 13,000 entries on the theme ‘Climate Action and the Commonwealth’.
