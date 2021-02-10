Kareena Kapoor Khan to deliver second baby: Here’s how much her gynaecologist charges per consultation

While Bebo has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy with her fans on social media, her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, revealed the actress' due date.

The 'Tandav' actor, in an interview with Filmfare, stated that the baby is due in early February.

Kareena has been spreading the word on pre-natal yoga and perfectly balancing out her cravings with her regular yoga practice.

Speaking about the difference between her first and second pregnancy Bebo told IANS, "Even though you've been there and done that, your second pregnancy might spring a surprise at you. They say it's a lot easier the second time around, but that's not always true. Of course, you are more experienced than the first time, however, the second pregnancy definitely differs physiologically from the first time."

"I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet," she added.