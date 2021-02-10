Kareena Kapoor Khan to deliver on February 15 at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to welcome her second child, is expected to deliver on 15 February, confirmed her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Randhir told the Times of India that Kareena’s due date is a day after Valentine’s Day. This is similar to an earlier statement given by the actress’s husband Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, FPJ sources, had earlier revealed that Bebo is expected to go into labour in the next two days.

The statements given by the two actors and information from our sources match, giving a brief idea of the timeline, which is around the V-day weekend.

Dr Feroze Soonawala, a renowned gynaecologist in Mumbai, will deliver Kareena's second child at Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.