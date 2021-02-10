Kareena Kapoor Khan to deliver on February 15 at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to welcome her second child, is expected to deliver on 15 February, confirmed her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.
Randhir told the Times of India that Kareena’s due date is a day after Valentine’s Day. This is similar to an earlier statement given by the actress’s husband Saif Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, FPJ sources, had earlier revealed that Bebo is expected to go into labour in the next two days.
The statements given by the two actors and information from our sources match, giving a brief idea of the timeline, which is around the V-day weekend.
Dr Feroze Soonawala, a renowned gynaecologist in Mumbai, will deliver Kareena's second child at Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.
For the unversed, Feroze is the son of Dr Rustom P Soonawala, who delivered Taimur, Kareena, Ranbir, and Karisma.
Speaking about the difference between her first and second pregnancies, Bebo told IANS, "Even though you've been there and done that, your second pregnancy might spring a surprise on you. They say it's a lot easier the second time around, but that's not always true. Of course, you are more experienced than the first time; however, the second pregnancy definitely differs physiologically from the first time."
"I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery when I was going to become a mother for the first time. This time though, I am way calmer, and thankfully, not going berserk yet," she added.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later.
On the work front, Bebo completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi, which is reportedly scheduled to be released this year.