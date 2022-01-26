e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends 'perfect afternoon' with BFFs Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Arora sisters

Glimpses from their get-together were shared by Malhotra on his Instagram handle
ANI
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday afternoon spent some quality time with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita.

Glimpses from their get-together were shared by Malhotra on his Instagram handle where the celebrity fashion designer posted a couple of pictures of them, in which the stars could be seen posing for the camera.

He captioned the post as, "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor."

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes within an hour of being shared and several fans of the celebs left heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022.

The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
