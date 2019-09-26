Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in a pastel lilac gown by Yousef Al Jasmi

Kareena Kapoor Khan has clearly raised the fashion bar way too high for other leading ladies in Bollywood to catch up to her. Being at the judging panel marking her television debut as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks were all breathtaking! From gowns to lehengas to pantsuits, she has made sure to keep it stylish and royal nevertheless!

Wearing a tulle gown by Yousef Al Jasmi, her outfit had ruffled sleeves and a thigh-high slit which made us fall in love with her even more. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, she opted for minimal accessories and went ahead with a diamond-studded necklace by Bvlgari. With her makeup minimal and kohled eyes, she looked ethereal in the look styled by Mohit Rai.