Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Taimur's pic with baby brother on Mother's Day; Anushka Sharma reacts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a closer glimpse of her second baby, who she gave birth to in February.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kareena posted a picture of her newborn son, posing with his brother Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.
Even though his face is not clear in the picture, this is so far the best look of the baby Kareena has shared.
Alsong with the monochrome picture, she wrote that her kids give her hope for a better tomorrow.
"Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith," she wrote.
Check out the picture here:
Moments after she posted the picture, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
The actor had first shared a picture of her second son on Women's Day. The photo showed her holding the baby in her arms, but with his face strategically shielded from view. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves," she had written in her caption.
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with the baby boy earlier this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or a clear photo.
Announcing the baby's arrival in February, Saif had said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."
The couple had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.