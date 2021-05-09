Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Taimur's pic with baby brother on Mother's Day; Anushka Sharma reacts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a closer glimpse of her second baby, who she gave birth to in February.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kareena posted a picture of her newborn son, posing with his brother Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.

Even though his face is not clear in the picture, this is so far the best look of the baby Kareena has shared.

Alsong with the monochrome picture, she wrote that her kids give her hope for a better tomorrow.

"Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith," she wrote.

Check out the picture here: