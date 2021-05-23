Kareena Kapoor Khan shares stunning Sunday post, urges people to not lose hope amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who keeps treating her fans with stunning posts, shared a refreshing picture of herself on social media on Sunday, urging people to 'stay safe' amid COVID-19.

The '3 Idiots' actor took to her Instagram story and shared a gorgeous selfie urging fans to not 'lose hope' amid these testing times.

In the picture, Kareena could be seen sporting a floral kaftan and looking absolutely pretty.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope" followed by heart emojis.