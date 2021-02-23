Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first Instagram post after welcoming second child with Saif Ali Khan - check it out here

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second child on Sunday, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a post.
Much to everyone's disappointment, it isn't the first glimpse of her baby boy but the poster of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'.
The actress shared the poster of the horror comedy and wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal. #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @akshaipuri @pavankirpalani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."
Reacting to the post, a fan requested: "Please share photo of new member."
"Bebo please aise nei karo! You posted a picture and I thought it would be your baby prince," commented another.
A comment read: "Eagerly waiting to see you new born baby's picture on your account! And btw congratulations."
Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday.
Actor Saif Ali Khan thanked fans and well wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their new born son are "safe and healthy".
In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."
Saif and Kareena are also parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.