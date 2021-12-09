Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable picture of her son Jeh trying to stand up

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is head over heels in love with her second son Jeh.

On Thursday, Kareena took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture of the newborn. In the image, little Jeh can be seen trying to stand up with the support of a door.

"It's the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying," she captioned the post.

Jeh's picture has left everyone in awe of his cuteness.

"J Baba," Karisma Kapoor wrote.

"Handsome," Rhea Kapoor commented.

Jeh was born to Kareena and Saif on February 21 this year.

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a brief hiatus with Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is an adaptation of the highly successful comedy drama 'Forrest Gump' which itself was based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Bebo will also turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Excited to turn producer for the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: "Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey."

With inputs from Agencies

Advertisement

ALSO READ Why did Kareena Kapoor hide her face from the paparazzi? Watch video

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:44 AM IST