Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pic of Taimur playing cricket, asks 'any place in the IPL?'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday shared an adorable pictures of her lil' munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket and asked if there was a place for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the picture, Taimur is seen holding a cricket bat.
Sharing a picture of Tim Tim, she wrote in the caption: "Any place in the IPL? I can play too."
The photo reminded several netizens of Taimur's grandfather, former captain of the Indian cricket team, Tiger Pataudi.
A user commented, "@kareenakapoorkhan like grandfather like grandson."
"Leaning dada's art," wrote another.
A comment read: "So cute! Definitely better lookin than Virat."
Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday with a fun-filled birthday bash along with her family members, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
The duo announced the pregnancy in August through an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.
Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after, a five-year courtship. Kareena delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016.
