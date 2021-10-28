Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo of 8-months-old son Jeh doing 'yoga' during Jaisalmer vacation

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are currently holidaying in Jaisalmer with their two sons Taimur and Jeh.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of Jeh in a playful mood standing in a mountain pose.

"Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see, #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta," she wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at her post here:

On Wednesday, Kareena shared her picture on social media in sportswear. In the photo, her hair is tied in a messy bun, while her face is sans makeup. The actress has accessorised her look with a watch.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Desert Run" with a camel emoji.

Kareena and Saif jetted off to another vacation earlier this week. The family was spotted at the private jet terminal in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The family was recently in the Maldives to celebrate Kareena's birthday in September. The diva has shared a couple of stunning pictures from their exotic vacation.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh had also visited the island nation in August as well, to ring in Saif's birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in films like 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Adipurush', and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:32 PM IST