Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan not following each other on Instagram raises eyebrows

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her Instagram debut and created a fervour among fans, by finally giving them glimpses of her personal life. Bebo's Instagram handle has been making headines ever since her debut on the photo-sharing app. However, this time it isn't a latest post, something else has grabbed the attention of fans. Pataudi ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan aren't following each other on the app and it's raising some eyebrows.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently following her friends and family which includes the likes of Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan and a few others. Bebo is also following husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim. However, the Pataudi ladies -Sara and Kareena- are not following each other on the Gram.
They were both recently seen on Bebo's radio podcast ‘What Women Want’. Bebo and Sara's fun conversation also displayed the amazing bond they share. Despite the judgement they get for their real-life modern family, Sara and Kareena have always shared a great rapport with each. The two are often seen celebrating family functions together and have also expressed their respect for each other in interviews. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the coolest stepmothers and had also groomed Sara for her Bollywood debut by lending her glam team to the diva.
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on the photo-sharing app and has also been posting videos from her Fanta ad campaign. On Tuwesday, the 'Simmba' actress took the photo-sharing app and shared a video from the commercial and wished her fans. Her being active on the social media and still not folowing Kareena has further added fuel to the fire!
Here's the video that Sara posted:
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of 'Angrezi Medium' while Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.
