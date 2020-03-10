Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan not following each other on Instagram raises eyebrows

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her Instagram debut and created a fervour among fans, by finally giving them glimpses of her personal life. Bebo's Instagram handle has been making headines ever since her debut on the photo-sharing app. However, this time it isn't a latest post, something else has grabbed the attention of fans. Pataudi ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan aren't following each other on the app and it's raising some eyebrows.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently following her friends and family which includes the likes of Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan and a few others. Bebo is also following husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim. However, the Pataudi ladies -Sara and Kareena- are not following each other on the Gram.