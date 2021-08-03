Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she binge-watched THIS popular sitcom during her second pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared that she enjoyed a "mom TV time" during her recent pregnancy.

On Instagram, Kareena posted a video of herself in which she can be seen resting on her couch and watching TV.

In the caption, she revealed that she binged-watched popular Emmy-winning sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' during her pregnancy.

Reminiscing about her pregnancy days, the actress said that she really enjoyed the show and 'feet rubs' back then.

"Mom TV time is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy," she wrote.