Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she binge-watched THIS popular sitcom during her second pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared that she enjoyed a "mom TV time" during her recent pregnancy.
On Instagram, Kareena posted a video of herself in which she can be seen resting on her couch and watching TV.
In the caption, she revealed that she binged-watched popular Emmy-winning sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' during her pregnancy.
Reminiscing about her pregnancy days, the actress said that she really enjoyed the show and 'feet rubs' back then.
"Mom TV time is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy," she wrote.
Many fans of the actress as well as the sitcom commented on Kareena's post. Most of them dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.
Kareena Kapoor, who tied the knot with Saif in October 2012, welcomed her first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.
Kareena launched her book, titled 'Pregnancy Bible' earlier this month. She had announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy on the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020. She considers her book as her third child.
The book is a guide for mothers-to-be and will help them prepare for the months ahead.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.
