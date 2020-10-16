Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals 'key' to her happy marriage with Saif in a special wedding anniversary post

New Delhi [India]: As she completed eight years of marriage with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the "key" to her happy marriage is "spaghetti and wine."

Kareena who is expecting her second child with Saif, hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him.

The picture sees the 'Jab We Met' actor seated wrapped in a stole while Saif leans on her shoulder with a smile on his face.

"Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," she wrote in the caption.