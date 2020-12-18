Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on son Taimur Ali Khan's name controversy: 'It scarred me deeply as mother'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday said the controversy surrounding the name of her child Taimur was "ghastly".

In 2016, Kareena and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan became parents to a baby boy, who they named Taimur.

Soon after the announcement, people on social media started questioning the origins of the name.

Reportedly Taimur was also the name of the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia and had invaded India in 1398.

During a virtual session of 'We The Women', journalist Barkha Dutt asked Kareena about how she navigated the phase of trolling.

"What happened about his name was just ghastly. It was disgusting and I'll never forget it. It has obviously scarred me deeply as a person, as a mother. What I name my child, what I call him, is completely my discretion and of nobody else's concern," the actor said.