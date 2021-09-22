e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan promised herself THIS on her 41st birthday

On Wednesday, Kareena, who is currently holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in the Maldives, took to Instagram and shared a perfect silhouette family image.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a special promise to herself on her 41st birthday.

On Wednesday, Kareena, who is currently holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in the Maldives, took to Instagram and shared a perfect silhouette family image.

In the picture, the four of them can be seen walking on the beach. A 'Happy Birthday' sign made with fire is also visible.

Apart from the scenic click, Bebo's caption also won many hearts.

Through her caption, she revealed that she has promised herself to keep the fire burning inside her.

"Keep the fire burning... birthday promise to myself," Kareena captioned the post.

Reacting to the image, a fan commented, "keep the fire alive always." Actor Deepika Padukone also showered Kareena with loads of love.

"Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health and peace of mind always," Deepika wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:00 PM IST
